Royal Celebrations: RCB's Historic IPL Triumph Sparks Jubilation in Bengaluru
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru team returned home as IPL champions to a warm welcome from fans and local officials. Though plans for a celebratory parade encountered challenges, the team's victory marked a significant milestone in their 18-year history and a crowning achievement for star player Virat Kohli.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:34 IST
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru team arrived in the Garden City to an enthusiastic welcome from fans lining the streets. This celebratory atmosphere followed their recent IPL victory.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar welcomed the team at the airport before they proceeded to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Fans cheered as the team made its way to the Vidhana Soudha.
RCB's win over Punjab Kings marked their first IPL title after 18 years, a highlight for star player Virat Kohli. Plans for an open-top bus parade remain uncertain due to traffic and weather concerns, but hopeful fans await a special permit to celebrate the victory.
