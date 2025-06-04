Royal Challengers Bengaluru Celebrated After Historic IPL Victory

The Karnataka government has publicly celebrated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, following their historic Indian Premier League victory, which ended an 18-year chase for the prestigious trophy.

During a ceremony at the iconic Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka's top officials, including Governor Taawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, honored the team led by Rajat Patidar. Fans thronged the event, adding to the festivity.

Having secured their maiden title with a narrow six-run win over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, RCB was finally able to lift the coveted trophy after previously ending as runners-up three times. The squad is also slated to participate in a commemorative event at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.