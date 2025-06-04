Left Menu

Chaos at Chinnaswamy: RCB Victory Celebrations Turn Deadly

A stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnataka turned the Royal Challengers Bangalore victory celebrations tragic, resulting in 11 deaths and 33 injuries. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar addressed the media, appealing for calm and detailing the sequence of chaotic events leading to the incident.

The festive atmosphere at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnataka transformed into chaos on Wednesday as a stampede broke out during the Royal Challengers Bangalore victory celebrations, claiming 11 lives and injuring 33, according to official sources.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, addressing reporters, described the situation as a 'stampede-like' event, acknowledging the gates had been broken by the crowd. Efforts are underway to ascertain the exact casualty toll, with authorities urging the public to remain calm.

Officials, including the chief minister and police officials, are visiting hospitals where the injured are receiving treatment. Shivakumar noted that the decision was made to cancel a planned procession due to the uncontrollable crowd, culminating in arrangements for an abbreviated 10-15 minute program within the stadium walls.

