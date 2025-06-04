All-Women Maritime Triumph: Indian Armed Forces' Historic Expedition
An all-women crew of the Indian Armed Forces marked history with a successful sailing expedition from Mumbai to Seychelles and back. The 55-day journey covered 3,600 nautical miles and highlighted India's maritime diplomacy and the pivotal role of women in military leadership.
- Country:
- India
An all-women sailing expedition from Mumbai to Seychelles and back has culminated in a new chapter for India's maritime and military history. The Defence Ministry celebrated this landmark voyage, completed by a team from the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Sailing aboard the IASV Triveni, a state-of-the-art 50-foot yacht, the crew covered 3,600 nautical miles in 55 days. Despite facing harsh sea conditions, the officers showcased exceptional seamanship and teamwork, marking a significant achievement for women in the Indian Armed Forces.
During their brief stop in Seychelles, the team engaged in diplomatic discussions, reinforcing relationships and promoting maritime diplomacy. This expedition symbolizes the rising impact of women in military roles and the harmonious joint operations within the Indian forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
