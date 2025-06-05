Left Menu

Japan's Birthrate Plunge: A Silent Emergency

Japan's birthrate continues to decline, hitting a record low with 686,061 births in 2024. This reflects broader demographic challenges, with concerns over economic sustainability and national security. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba labels it a 'silent emergency', promising reforms to support work-life balance and combat conservative family expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:42 IST
Japan is facing a steep decline in birth rates, with government data showing a drop to a record low of 686,061 newborns in 2024. This marks a 5.7% decrease from the previous year and sets a concerning milestone as the number of newborns falls below 700,000 for the first time since 1899.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has declared this demographic trend a 'silent emergency', pledging to foster a more flexible working environment to help families balance professional and parenting responsibilities. Such measures are especially critical in rural areas, where traditional family values often discourage modern parenting roles.

Japan joins other East Asian countries like South Korea and China in grappling with aging populations and low birth rates. Efforts to boost fertility have stumbled, as financial insecurity, high living costs, and workplace gender biases deter younger generations from marriage and parenthood. The nation's population, estimated at 124 million, is expected to shrink significantly by 2070, raising economic sustainability concerns.

