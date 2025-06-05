Karnataka Tragedy Sparks Demand for Judicial Probe and Accountability
BJP President B Y Vijayendra has called for a judicial investigation into a fatal stampede during IPL celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnataka. He criticized the state government's lack of preparation and demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for victims' families. Vijayendra blamed government negligence for the tragedy.
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra demanded a judicial investigation into the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium. The incident left 11 dead and 56 injured, sparking outrage over the state government's handling of the IPL victory celebrations for the RCB team.
Addressing reporters, Vijayendra criticized the state government for failing to prevent the tragedy. He accused them of incompetence and negligence, stressing the need for an inquiry by a High Court judge rather than a lower-ranking magistrate. He questioned the government's allocation of police resources and demanded significant compensation for victims' families.
Vijayendra also highlighted the disparity in compensation, citing a previous incident in Kerala, and called on the Chief Minister to ensure Rs 50 lakh is provided to each bereaved family. He further criticized state authorities for their celebratory priorities amidst safety failures.
