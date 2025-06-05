Left Menu

Daring Helicopter Rescue in Sikkim's Challenging Terrains

In Sikkim, a daring helicopter rescue operation successfully evacuated 63 stranded tourists from Chaten after a landslide hit earlier. The army and local administration are collaborating to rescue 64 remaining tourists, though efforts were hampered by bad weather. The operation continues amid ongoing coordination with state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:46 IST
A coordinated helicopter rescue operation successfully airlifted 63 tourists stranded in Chaten, north Sikkim, following a devastating landslide. The incident left many tourists awaiting evacuation amid challenging weather and terrain, officials reported Thursday.

Despite initial success, 64 tourists remain at Chaten, depending on army and local administration efforts for their safe extraction. Unfortunately, adverse weather conditions and difficult terrains forced a temporary pause in rescue operations.

The state government and armed forces maintain vigilance, seeking missing army personnel impacted by the landslide that also resulted in casualties. Two MI-17 helicopters await deployment at Pakyong airport as part of the ongoing efforts.

