Daring Helicopter Rescue in Sikkim's Challenging Terrains

A coordinated helicopter rescue operation successfully airlifted 63 tourists stranded in Chaten, north Sikkim, following a devastating landslide. The incident left many tourists awaiting evacuation amid challenging weather and terrain, officials reported Thursday.

Despite initial success, 64 tourists remain at Chaten, depending on army and local administration efforts for their safe extraction. Unfortunately, adverse weather conditions and difficult terrains forced a temporary pause in rescue operations.

The state government and armed forces maintain vigilance, seeking missing army personnel impacted by the landslide that also resulted in casualties. Two MI-17 helicopters await deployment at Pakyong airport as part of the ongoing efforts.