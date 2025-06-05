Madhya Pradesh Poised to Lead India’s Wellness Revolution

Madhya Pradesh is set to transform into a global center for holistic lifestyle and wellness innovation, as outlined by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the 'Spiritual and Wellness Summit'.

He credited the inspiring vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and detailed substantial investment proposals totaling more than Rs 1950 crore.

The summit marks Madhya Pradesh's commitment to leading India's wellness mission, blending policy, investment, and spirituality into a comprehensive development initiative.

The event also saw the relaunch of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, aiming for ecological balance.