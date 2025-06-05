Madhya Pradesh Poised to Lead India’s Wellness Revolution
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the state's potential to become a global hub for holistic lifestyle and wellness innovation. Addressing the 'Spiritual and Wellness Summit,' he highlighted investment proposals of over Rs 1950 crore and the state's readiness to lead India's wellness mission, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh is set to transform into a global center for holistic lifestyle and wellness innovation, as outlined by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the 'Spiritual and Wellness Summit'.
He credited the inspiring vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and detailed substantial investment proposals totaling more than Rs 1950 crore.
The summit marks Madhya Pradesh's commitment to leading India's wellness mission, blending policy, investment, and spirituality into a comprehensive development initiative.
The event also saw the relaunch of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, aiming for ecological balance.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Invest Qatar Unveils Ambitious $1 Billion Investment Initiative
Agra Artisans Craft Mosaic of PM Modi to Honor Operation Sindoor
Govt Boosts Crackdown on Tax Evaders with Major Budget 2025 Investment
Govt Boosts Tertiary Education with $398 Million Investment in Budget 2025
PM Modi has not rejected Trump's 'India-Pak ceasefire' claims even once: Cong