Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Poised to Lead India’s Wellness Revolution

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the state's potential to become a global hub for holistic lifestyle and wellness innovation. Addressing the 'Spiritual and Wellness Summit,' he highlighted investment proposals of over Rs 1950 crore and the state's readiness to lead India's wellness mission, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:52 IST
Madhya Pradesh Poised to Lead India’s Wellness Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is set to transform into a global center for holistic lifestyle and wellness innovation, as outlined by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the 'Spiritual and Wellness Summit'.

He credited the inspiring vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and detailed substantial investment proposals totaling more than Rs 1950 crore.

The summit marks Madhya Pradesh's commitment to leading India's wellness mission, blending policy, investment, and spirituality into a comprehensive development initiative.

The event also saw the relaunch of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, aiming for ecological balance.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025