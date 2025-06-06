International Pride Orchestra's Striking Showcase Amidst Controversy

The International Pride Orchestra recently delivered a spirited performance at Strathmore Music Center, following an unexpected change of venue precipitated by directives from President Donald Trump. The Kennedy Center, initially sought for their performance, was dropped after Trump announced a ban on drag shows.

The performance, held in conjunction with WorldPride celebrations, was a poignant demonstration of both musical artistry and social resistance. Headlined by sequin-clad Peaches Christ and drag queen Thorgy Thor, the event celebrated LGBTQ+ culture and rights amidst policies curtailing these rights under the Trump administration.

Despite efforts to block their performance, the Orchestra, alongside the Gay Men's Chorus, delivered a memorable program featuring classics by Copland and Gershwin. This defiant showcase underscored the ongoing struggle for equality and freedom in artistic expression, resonating strongly with the audience of over a thousand.

