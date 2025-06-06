Kerala Leaders Unite in Bakrid Greetings for Harmony and Sacrifice

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have extended their heartfelt greetings to the people of Kerala on the occasion of Bakrid, the Islamic festival celebrated worldwide.

In a statement released by Raj Bhavan, Governor Arlekar addressed the Muslim community in Kerala, highlighting the festival's core themes of sacrifice and unwavering faith. He called on everyone to embrace love, compassion, and acts of kindness that promote brotherhood and harmony in society.

Chief Minister Vijayan, in his message, described Bakrid as a significant celebration for the Malayali Muslim community and urged that the spirit of the festival be a reminder of humanity's noblest expression—sacrifice. He hopes the festival will foster greater unity and dedication among the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)