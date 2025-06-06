Left Menu

Kerala Leaders Unite in Bakrid Greetings for Harmony and Sacrifice

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended Bakrid greetings, emphasizing unity, harmony, and sacrifices. Both leaders urged for brotherhood and social cohesion during the Eid-ul-Ad’ha celebrations, inspiring people to live a purposeful and dedicated life, reflecting the festival's core values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:20 IST
Kerala Leaders Unite in Bakrid Greetings for Harmony and Sacrifice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have extended their heartfelt greetings to the people of Kerala on the occasion of Bakrid, the Islamic festival celebrated worldwide.

In a statement released by Raj Bhavan, Governor Arlekar addressed the Muslim community in Kerala, highlighting the festival's core themes of sacrifice and unwavering faith. He called on everyone to embrace love, compassion, and acts of kindness that promote brotherhood and harmony in society.

Chief Minister Vijayan, in his message, described Bakrid as a significant celebration for the Malayali Muslim community and urged that the spirit of the festival be a reminder of humanity's noblest expression—sacrifice. He hopes the festival will foster greater unity and dedication among the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025