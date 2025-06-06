Mamata Banerjee Extends Eid-ul-Adha Greetings
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sends heartfelt greetings for Eid-ul-Adha, a major Islamic festival celebrating the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim. The festival, known as Bakrid, is marked by the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, which occurred on May 27, setting celebrations for June 6.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended her warm wishes to the public on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. This auspicious event, also known as Bakrid, is widely celebrated in the Islamic community.
Banerjee took to social media platform X to share her message, stating, ''Eid Mubarak! My heartfelt greetings to everyone on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.'' Her message resonates with the spirit of the festival, which honors Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to God.
The celebration of Eid-ul-Adha was marked by the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia on May 27, setting the date for festivities on June 6. This festival is one of the two main global Islamic celebrations, alongside Eid al-Fitr.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rain Fury in Latur: Barrages Overflow, Mango Festival Cancelled
Christian Petzold Named President of Viennale Film Festival
Miss World Festival's Head-to-Head Challenge Finalists Announced
Shirui Lily Festival Blooms: A Celebration of Nature and Unity in Manipur
Thrilling Jallikattu Event Enlivens Tamil Nadu's Sri Pidari Amman Temple Festival