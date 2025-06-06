Mamata Banerjee Extends Eid-ul-Adha Greetings

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended her warm wishes to the public on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. This auspicious event, also known as Bakrid, is widely celebrated in the Islamic community.

Banerjee took to social media platform X to share her message, stating, ''Eid Mubarak! My heartfelt greetings to everyone on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.'' Her message resonates with the spirit of the festival, which honors Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to God.

The celebration of Eid-ul-Adha was marked by the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia on May 27, setting the date for festivities on June 6. This festival is one of the two main global Islamic celebrations, alongside Eid al-Fitr.

(With inputs from agencies.)