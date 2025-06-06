Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Extends Eid-ul-Adha Greetings

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sends heartfelt greetings for Eid-ul-Adha, a major Islamic festival celebrating the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim. The festival, known as Bakrid, is marked by the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, which occurred on May 27, setting celebrations for June 6.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended her warm wishes to the public on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. This auspicious event, also known as Bakrid, is widely celebrated in the Islamic community.

Banerjee took to social media platform X to share her message, stating, ''Eid Mubarak! My heartfelt greetings to everyone on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.'' Her message resonates with the spirit of the festival, which honors Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to God.

The celebration of Eid-ul-Adha was marked by the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia on May 27, setting the date for festivities on June 6. This festival is one of the two main global Islamic celebrations, alongside Eid al-Fitr.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

