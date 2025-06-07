Macron's Greenland Visit: A Strategic European Endeavor

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Greenland next weekend, the Danish Prime Minister's office announced on Saturday. This marks a significant visit by a high-profile European leader following the United States' interest in acquiring the island.

Macron and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen plan to meet in Greenland on June 15, where they will be hosted by Greenland's new Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen. Their discussions come as US President Donald Trump's previous interest in acquiring the strategically located, resource-rich island stirs international attention.

Despite dwindling headlines on the US ambitions, Nielsen emphasized in April that Greenland will not be treated as "a piece of property." The leaders aim to discuss North Atlantic and Arctic security, economic growth, climate change, and energy. Frederiksen lauded the visit as evidence of European unity, emphasizing Greenland's importance to Denmark and the EU.

