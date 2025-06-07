Left Menu

Macron's Greenland Visit: A Strategic European Endeavor

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Greenland, amid geopolitical tensions over US interest in the mineral-rich island. Joined by Danish PM Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen, discussions will address security, economic development, climate change, and European unity in the Arctic region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:59 IST
Macron's Greenland Visit: A Strategic European Endeavor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Greenland next weekend, the Danish Prime Minister's office announced on Saturday. This marks a significant visit by a high-profile European leader following the United States' interest in acquiring the island.

Macron and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen plan to meet in Greenland on June 15, where they will be hosted by Greenland's new Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen. Their discussions come as US President Donald Trump's previous interest in acquiring the strategically located, resource-rich island stirs international attention.

Despite dwindling headlines on the US ambitions, Nielsen emphasized in April that Greenland will not be treated as "a piece of property." The leaders aim to discuss North Atlantic and Arctic security, economic growth, climate change, and energy. Frederiksen lauded the visit as evidence of European unity, emphasizing Greenland's importance to Denmark and the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025