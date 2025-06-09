Filmmaker Denies Assault Charges, Claims Extortion Plot

Director Manish Gupta, embroiled in accusations of physically assaulting his driver, categorically denies the charges, labeling them as a "hundred percent false." Gupta asserts that the allegations were concocted to harm his reputation and extort money. The director emphasizes, "The statement given to the police is entirely fabricated."

Addressing claims of delayed salary payments, Gupta stands firm, insisting he has consistently paid his driver on time, supported by three years' worth of bank statements. He challenges the authenticity of the driver's FIR, stating, "His entire allegation is false. There is a clear record of regular payments each month."

Asserting his cooperation with police investigations, Gupta declares his determination to counter the claims legally, citing a need to combat what he perceives as a threatening trend of extortion in Bollywood. In addition, Gupta suggests his accuser has a criminal background, further discrediting the accusations made against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)