Left Menu

Filmmaker Denies Assault Charges, Claims Extortion Plot

Director Manish Gupta, facing allegations of attacking his driver, refutes the claims, attributing them to an extortion scheme. Gupta argues he consistently paid his driver on time over three years, discrediting the accusations as baseless. He vows legal action, highlighting a broader concern of extortion rackets in Bollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:22 IST
Filmmaker Denies Assault Charges, Claims Extortion Plot
Manish Gupta (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Director Manish Gupta, embroiled in accusations of physically assaulting his driver, categorically denies the charges, labeling them as a "hundred percent false." Gupta asserts that the allegations were concocted to harm his reputation and extort money. The director emphasizes, "The statement given to the police is entirely fabricated."

Addressing claims of delayed salary payments, Gupta stands firm, insisting he has consistently paid his driver on time, supported by three years' worth of bank statements. He challenges the authenticity of the driver's FIR, stating, "His entire allegation is false. There is a clear record of regular payments each month."

Asserting his cooperation with police investigations, Gupta declares his determination to counter the claims legally, citing a need to combat what he perceives as a threatening trend of extortion in Bollywood. In addition, Gupta suggests his accuser has a criminal background, further discrediting the accusations made against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025