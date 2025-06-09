Operation Sindoor: A Cultural and Environmental Movement in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engaged in an environmentally symbolic act on Monday by planting a 'sindoor' sapling at a school in her Shalimar Bagh constituency, underpinning a broader social message. Her actions come as part of the launch of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign.

This initiative is not just about environmental preservation but also a tribute to mothers, motherland, and Mother Nature, reflective of national pride. The campaign aims to involve schools, religious and social organizations, and government bodies, underscoring the cultural commitment and appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspiration.

Gupta encouraged the citizenry to plant trees across Delhi, aligning this movement with societal and environmental progress. The Delhi Government has set an ambitious target of planting 70 Lakh trees this year, fostering a people-centered approach to combating pollution and reestablishing traditional practices for ecological balance.

