ZEEL Joins Hands with Bullet: Revolutionizing Micro-Drama in the Digital Age

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) partners with Bullet, a content and tech start-up, to bring micro-drama to digital audiences. Focusing on fast-paced vertical format episodes, Bullet aims to cater to young audiences across India by launching on the ZEE5 platform. The initiative will introduce AI-driven models and gamification to enhance engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Leading broadcaster ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has made a strategic move by partnering with Bullet, an innovative content and technology start-up. This equity partnership is poised to reshape the consumption of digital content in India.

While ZEEL has not revealed much about the transaction specifics, it has confirmed that it will acquire a stake in Bullet, co-founded by entrepreneurs Azim Lalani and Saurabh Kushwah. Bullet, known for developing India's first micro-drama application, engages audiences with short, fast-paced episodes.

The collaboration will launch Bullet's offerings within the ZEE5 ecosystem, reaching audiences with immersive, mobile-first storytelling. With plans to incorporate AI-driven content strategies and gamification, the initiative underscores ZEEL's commitment to innovative digital storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

