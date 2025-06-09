Honoring Heroes: Indian Army's Nationwide Drive for Kargil Veterans

In a significant initiative, the Indian Army is set to launch a unique outreach drive in advance of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas. The drive involves visiting the families of 545 soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War, offering recognition and support to the next of kin.

This extensive outreach effort will span 25 states, two Union Territories, and Nepal, featuring representatives delivering letters of gratitude from the Indian Army, along with information on available benefits from government agencies. Officials emphasize the Army's unwavering commitment to assisting these families, addressing any difficulties they may face.

The commemoration will conclude on July 26 with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial, serving as both a tribute to the fallen and an inspiration for future generations to uphold values of valor and sacrifice. The two-month-long activities aim to evoke the patriotic spirit and fortitude displayed by the Indian Army during the conflict.

