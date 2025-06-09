Honoring Heroes: Indian Army's Nationwide Drive for Kargil Veterans
The Indian Army is launching an outreach drive ahead of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, visiting the families of 545 fallen soldiers from the 1999 Kargil War. This initiative aims to honor their sacrifice, address grievances, and preserve their legacy through a series of commemorative events across India.
- Country:
- India
In a significant initiative, the Indian Army is set to launch a unique outreach drive in advance of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas. The drive involves visiting the families of 545 soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War, offering recognition and support to the next of kin.
This extensive outreach effort will span 25 states, two Union Territories, and Nepal, featuring representatives delivering letters of gratitude from the Indian Army, along with information on available benefits from government agencies. Officials emphasize the Army's unwavering commitment to assisting these families, addressing any difficulties they may face.
The commemoration will conclude on July 26 with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial, serving as both a tribute to the fallen and an inspiration for future generations to uphold values of valor and sacrifice. The two-month-long activities aim to evoke the patriotic spirit and fortitude displayed by the Indian Army during the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Ghaziabad: Brave Constable's Sacrifice
New Welfare Sanctions Rolled Out to Encourage Jobseeker Compliance
Farooq Abdullah Encourages Tourists to Revisit Tranquil Kashmir Post-Pahalgam Tragedy
Cricket Meets Courage: IPL's Bold Tribute to Armed Forces
Brave Constable Sacrificed in Gravel Mafia Onslaught