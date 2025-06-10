Legal Showdown Over 'It Ends With Us': Blake Lively Triumphs in Court
The lawsuit filed by Justin Baldoni against Blake Lively has been dismissed by a judge. Filed over allegations of sexual harassment and defamation, the court ruled in favor of Lively, along with her husband Ryan Reynolds and others. The case arose amid tensions during the release of 'It Ends With Us.'
A judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed by actor-director Justin Baldoni against his 'It Ends With Us' co-star Blake Lively. She had initially sued him for sexual harassment and retaliation.
US District Court Judge Lewis Liman made the decision on Monday, marking a significant turn in the intense legal skirmish surrounding the dark romantic drama. Lively's late December lawsuit prompted Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios to countersue for USD 400 million, alleging defamation and extortion by Lively and her husband, 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds.
The New York judge determined that Baldoni could not pursue a defamation suit against Lively for courtroom statements, as they are protected from libel. The accusation that Lively usurped creative control was also found not to be extortion under California law. Baldoni's team may amend their lawsuit for contract-related claims, Liman noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
