Greta Thunberg Faces Deportation After Israeli Navy Seizes Gaza-Bound Aid Ship

Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel after the Gaza-bound aid ship she was on was seized by the Israeli military. Thunberg and other activists on board agreed to deportation, while others faced detention. The Israeli Foreign Ministry described the voyage as a public relations stunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:08 IST
Renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg has been deported from Israel, following the seizure of a Gaza-bound aid ship she was aboard. The Israeli military intercepted the vessel, which was carrying humanitarian aid, maintaining it violated the naval blockade of Gaza.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed Thunberg's departure on a flight to France through a post on platform X, citing the deportation agreement between Thunberg, two other activists, a journalist, and Israeli authorities. Meanwhile, other activists who refused deportation remain detained, awaiting a hearing.

The activists, including Thunberg, were protesting the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, while Israel accused them of orchestrating a public relations ploy. The vessel, Madleen, was part of an effort led by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and was seized approximately 200 kilometers off Gaza's coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

