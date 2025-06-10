Left Menu

The 'Bharat Mata' Controversy: A Political Tug-of-War in Kerala

The 'Bharat Mata' controversy continues in Kerala as differences emerge between the CPI, BJP, and Governor Arlekar over the use of her image. The CPI withdrew a controversial poster amid political tensions, while the BJP commended CPI's initial decision. Debates surround national symbolism and political motivations.

Updated: 10-06-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:22 IST
The 'Bharat Mata' Controversy: A Political Tug-of-War in Kerala
The 'Bharat Mata' controversy gripping Kerala has intensified, centering around differing political perspectives. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar paid homage to a 'Bharat Mata' portrait during Goa Day at the Raj Bhavan, sparking reactions.

The CPI withdrew a local event poster depicting 'Bharat Mata' in a tricolor saree holding the national flag. This follows CPI leader P Prasad's boycott of an earlier event at the Raj Bhavan, objecting to the portrait's symbolism.

Political tensions escalated as the BJP acknowledged the CPI's initial use of the poster, citing it as a pivotal moment, while stressing differences with the Left party's stance on national symbols and rhetoric.

