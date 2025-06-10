Left Menu

Oprah's Enduring Literary Affection: A Third Nod to Wally Lamb

Oprah Winfrey has once again selected a novel by Wally Lamb for her book club. This marks the third time she has chosen one of his works, continuing a partnership that dates back to before her club's inception in 1996. Lamb's new novel is titled 'The River Is Waiting.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:42 IST
Oprah's Enduring Literary Affection: A Third Nod to Wally Lamb

Oprah Winfrey has reinforced her ongoing support for author Wally Lamb by selecting his latest novel, 'The River Is Waiting,' as her new book club pick. This is the third time that Winfrey, a pivotal figure in elevating literary works, has chosen a Lamb novel for her renowned book club.

Winfrey announced the selection on Tuesday and reflected on her longstanding appreciation for Lamb's storytelling, which began even before her book club's launch in 1996. She first praised Lamb's debut novel, 'She's Come Undone,' in 1992, culminating with it being chosen for her club five years later.

Lamb expressed his gratitude and surprise upon receiving the news from Winfrey, who he had not spoken to in nearly three decades. Their conversations and subsequent partnership continue to be highlighted in Winfrey's podcast, 'Oprah's Book Club: Presented by Starbucks.'

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025