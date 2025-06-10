Oprah's Enduring Literary Affection: A Third Nod to Wally Lamb
Oprah Winfrey has once again selected a novel by Wally Lamb for her book club. This marks the third time she has chosen one of his works, continuing a partnership that dates back to before her club's inception in 1996. Lamb's new novel is titled 'The River Is Waiting.'
Oprah Winfrey has reinforced her ongoing support for author Wally Lamb by selecting his latest novel, 'The River Is Waiting,' as her new book club pick. This is the third time that Winfrey, a pivotal figure in elevating literary works, has chosen a Lamb novel for her renowned book club.
Winfrey announced the selection on Tuesday and reflected on her longstanding appreciation for Lamb's storytelling, which began even before her book club's launch in 1996. She first praised Lamb's debut novel, 'She's Come Undone,' in 1992, culminating with it being chosen for her club five years later.
Lamb expressed his gratitude and surprise upon receiving the news from Winfrey, who he had not spoken to in nearly three decades. Their conversations and subsequent partnership continue to be highlighted in Winfrey's podcast, 'Oprah's Book Club: Presented by Starbucks.'
