Suzlon Group: Harnessing Talent for a Greener Tomorrow

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Suzlon Group, India's foremost leader in wind energy solutions, has been recognized with the esteemed 2025 BEST Award by the Association for Talent Development (ATD), USA. This accolade places Suzlon 7th globally and 2nd in India, among 57 elite organizations that prioritize talent development for business success.

The ATD BEST Award stands as a pinnacle in learning and development, highlighting organizations effectively leveraging talent development to drive enterprise results. Suzlon has been lauded for its extensive talent practices, such as the Leadership Circle and ACE programs, fostering high-potential talents strategically.

With a focus on industry partnerships and youth skilling initiatives, Suzlon is carving robust career pathways within the clean energy sector. The company is committed to cultivating a workforce adept in meeting the challenges of a dynamic global energy landscape. This recognition underscores the critical role talent development plays in shaping India's green energy future.