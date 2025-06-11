Left Menu

Rachel Brosnahan to Lead 'Presumed Innocent' Season 2

Rachel Brosnahan will star in the second season of Apple TV+'s legal thriller series 'Presumed Innocent', inspired by Jo Murray's forthcoming novel. The show will explore the challenges faced by Leila Reynolds in leading a high-profile murder case involving a well-known judge, despite her inexperience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:09 IST
Rachel Brosnahan to Lead 'Presumed Innocent' Season 2
Rachel Brosnahan
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Rachel Brosnahan is set to return to the small screen, leading the cast for the second season of Apple TV+'s legal thriller series, 'Presumed Innocent'.

Inspired by 'Dissection of a Murder', an upcoming novel by Jo Murray, the new season promises a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of legal intrigue and high-stakes drama.

The series follows Leila Reynolds, a lawyer tasked with leading her first high-profile murder case, a challenge that tests her abilities and confidence as she navigates the complex trial of a renowned judge's murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025