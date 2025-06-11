Rachel Brosnahan to Lead 'Presumed Innocent' Season 2

Hollywood star Rachel Brosnahan is set to return to the small screen, leading the cast for the second season of Apple TV+'s legal thriller series, 'Presumed Innocent'.

Inspired by 'Dissection of a Murder', an upcoming novel by Jo Murray, the new season promises a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of legal intrigue and high-stakes drama.

The series follows Leila Reynolds, a lawyer tasked with leading her first high-profile murder case, a challenge that tests her abilities and confidence as she navigates the complex trial of a renowned judge's murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)