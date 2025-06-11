Devotees Flock to Puri for Lord Jagannath's Sacred Bathing Ritual

Lakhs gathered in sweltering heat in Puri to witness Lord Jagannath's ceremonial bathing ritual. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was among the devotees present at the 12th-century shrine's premises. This annual observation, known as 'Deva Snana Purnima,' sees the deities brought out of the sanctum for a public bath.

The ceremonial 'pahandi' procession led the deities, accompanied by Shree Sudarshan, to the 'Snana Mandap' where 108 pitchers of sacred water were poured on them. The event holds significance, as it is considered Lord Jagannath's birthday, initiated by King Indradyumna, as per Skanda Purana.

With elaborate security measures, including AI-based surveillance, authorities ensured smooth proceedings. The festival precedes the Rath Yatra with the deities remaining in isolation for 14 days. The ample arrangements by the administration aimed at ensuring the devotees' convenience and safety during the occasion.

