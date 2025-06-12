Pulse Nightclub Memorial: A Journey from Tragedy to Tribute

Survivors and families of the Pulse nightclub massacre are set to revisit the closed venue in Florida before its demolition. Nine years after the attack that left 49 dead, the site will soon become a permanent memorial.

Omar Mateen opened fire in 2016, pledging allegiance to ISIS during the massacre. Orlando purchased the property this year for $2 million, with plans for a $12 million memorial completion in 2027.

The initiative follows a failed attempt by a private foundation to honor the victims, and it reflects the ongoing challenges in healing from the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)