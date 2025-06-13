Left Menu

Israeli Strike on Iran's Nuclear Facility Raises Alarming Concerns

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Israel struck Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility. IAEA's head, Rafael Mariano Grossi, stated the agency is monitoring the situation in Iran and is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels and inspectors on the ground. Israeli PM Netanyahu confirmed targeting nuclear sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The International Atomic Energy Agency announced Friday that Israel conducted a military strike on Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility.

IAEA head, Rafael Mariano Grossi, issued a statement on social media expressing the agency's concern, saying, "The IAEA is closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation in Iran. We remain in communication with Iranian authorities about radiation levels and our inspectors on site."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the targets included nuclear and military sites, emphasizing the operation's aim to curtail Iran's nuclear capabilities.

