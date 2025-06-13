Israeli Strike on Iran's Nuclear Facility Raises Alarming Concerns

The International Atomic Energy Agency announced Friday that Israel conducted a military strike on Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility.

IAEA head, Rafael Mariano Grossi, issued a statement on social media expressing the agency's concern, saying, "The IAEA is closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation in Iran. We remain in communication with Iranian authorities about radiation levels and our inspectors on site."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the targets included nuclear and military sites, emphasizing the operation's aim to curtail Iran's nuclear capabilities.