BTS Fans Flock to Seoul for Exciting Reunion Anticipation

Fans of K-pop giants BTS assembled in Seoul for BTS FESTA, celebrating the group's 12th anniversary. With some members recently completing military service, speculation grows about a 2026 world tour. Despite limited performances, excitement soared, with HYBE's stock seeing a notable rise in anticipation of BTS's comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of BTS fans gathered in the suburbs of Seoul on Friday, thrilled by the prospect of a reunion as all members of the K-pop sensation complete their mandatory military service. This year marks the 12th anniversary of BTS, a group that last performed together in 2022.

In Friday's concert, all seven members made appearances, but only Jungkook, j-hope, and Jin took the stage. The event was attended by 27,000 fans, some having traveled from around the globe to be part of this celebration, while others hoped to catch solo performances by j-hope during his ongoing world tour.

With members Jimin and Jungkook just out of military service and Suga finishing soon, a major world tour is anticipated in 2026 according to NH Securities. This excitement is mirrored in the stock market, as shares of their management, HYBE, soared by 11.3% in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

