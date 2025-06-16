Left Menu

Cultural Diplomacy: India's Exquisite Gifts to Cyprus

During his visit to Cyprus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented President Nikos Christodoulides with a handmade Kashmiri silk carpet and a silver clutch purse. These gifts feature India's artistic heritage, with the carpet showcasing intricate designs and the clutch purse reflecting traditional craftsmanship with a modern twist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to Cyprus, showcased India's rich cultural heritage by presenting President Nikos Christodoulides with a handmade Kashmiri silk carpet and a silver clutch purse crafted in Andhra Pradesh.

The intricately designed carpet, made from pure mulberry silk and dyed with natural colours, is a testament to the skilled artisans of the Kashmir Valley and centuries-old hand-knotting techniques. This luxurious piece not only features traditional motifs inspired by regional beauty but also boasts a unique two-tone effect that creates an illusion of two different carpets depending on the angle and lighting.

The silver clutch purse, a blend of traditional and modern craftsmanship, was created using the repoussé technique. Adorned with floral designs inspired by temple and royal art, it incorporates a semi-precious stone adding elegance, while its design elements give it a regal appeal. These gifts symbolize India's diverse and enduring artisanal traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

