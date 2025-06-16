Himachal Pradesh Launches Rally Against Drug Abuse

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla spearheaded an extensive anti-drug rally in Shimla, drawing attention and participation from school students and community members.

The rally progressed through Rohru, promoting messages against drug abuse and concluded with a significant gathering at Raja Virbhadra Singh Government College Seema.

Government officials, including the Education Minister, highlighted the importance of maintaining a drug-free youth to ensure the prosperity of the state's agriculture and culture.

