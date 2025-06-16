Himachal Pradesh Launches Rally Against Drug Abuse
A massive anti-drug rally in Himachal Pradesh, led by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, saw participation from students and community members, focusing on raising awareness about drug abuse. Rallying in Shimla, the event concluded with speeches emphasizing the state's commitment to eradicating drug issues and protecting its cultural values.
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla spearheaded an extensive anti-drug rally in Shimla, drawing attention and participation from school students and community members.
The rally progressed through Rohru, promoting messages against drug abuse and concluded with a significant gathering at Raja Virbhadra Singh Government College Seema.
Government officials, including the Education Minister, highlighted the importance of maintaining a drug-free youth to ensure the prosperity of the state's agriculture and culture.
