Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Launches Rally Against Drug Abuse

A massive anti-drug rally in Himachal Pradesh, led by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, saw participation from students and community members, focusing on raising awareness about drug abuse. Rallying in Shimla, the event concluded with speeches emphasizing the state's commitment to eradicating drug issues and protecting its cultural values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:40 IST
Himachal Pradesh Launches Rally Against Drug Abuse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla spearheaded an extensive anti-drug rally in Shimla, drawing attention and participation from school students and community members.

The rally progressed through Rohru, promoting messages against drug abuse and concluded with a significant gathering at Raja Virbhadra Singh Government College Seema.

Government officials, including the Education Minister, highlighted the importance of maintaining a drug-free youth to ensure the prosperity of the state's agriculture and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025