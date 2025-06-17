Left Menu

Goa Embarks on Spiritual Tourism with 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra'

The Goa government is promoting a spiritual tourism experience with the 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra', a pilgrimage circuit featuring 11 iconic temples. The initiative aims to offer cultural preservation and local engagement, welcoming input and cooperation from temple committees to enhance tourist experiences while respecting spiritual sanctity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:49 IST
Goa Embarks on Spiritual Tourism with 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government is venturing into spiritual tourism by launching the 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra', a pilgrimage circuit that showcases 11 iconic temples in the state, officials announced on Tuesday.

In a meeting on Monday, Goa Tourism Director Kedar Naik discussed promotional strategies and coordination with representatives from the temples. This initiative is part of a broader effort to highlight Goa's spiritual heritage beyond its popular beaches.

The circuit involves guided tours around four temples per day, enabling visitors to experience the full pilgrimage within a few days. The temples involved are pivotal to Goa's spiritual history, including those in Mangeshi, Mardol, Tambdi Surla, and Fatorpa, offering tourists a culturally immersive experience.

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025