Goa Embarks on Spiritual Tourism with 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra'

The Goa government is venturing into spiritual tourism by launching the 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra', a pilgrimage circuit that showcases 11 iconic temples in the state, officials announced on Tuesday.

In a meeting on Monday, Goa Tourism Director Kedar Naik discussed promotional strategies and coordination with representatives from the temples. This initiative is part of a broader effort to highlight Goa's spiritual heritage beyond its popular beaches.

The circuit involves guided tours around four temples per day, enabling visitors to experience the full pilgrimage within a few days. The temples involved are pivotal to Goa's spiritual history, including those in Mangeshi, Mardol, Tambdi Surla, and Fatorpa, offering tourists a culturally immersive experience.