Goa Embarks on Spiritual Tourism with 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra'
The Goa government is promoting a spiritual tourism experience with the 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra', a pilgrimage circuit featuring 11 iconic temples. The initiative aims to offer cultural preservation and local engagement, welcoming input and cooperation from temple committees to enhance tourist experiences while respecting spiritual sanctity.
The Goa government is venturing into spiritual tourism by launching the 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra', a pilgrimage circuit that showcases 11 iconic temples in the state, officials announced on Tuesday.
In a meeting on Monday, Goa Tourism Director Kedar Naik discussed promotional strategies and coordination with representatives from the temples. This initiative is part of a broader effort to highlight Goa's spiritual heritage beyond its popular beaches.
The circuit involves guided tours around four temples per day, enabling visitors to experience the full pilgrimage within a few days. The temples involved are pivotal to Goa's spiritual history, including those in Mangeshi, Mardol, Tambdi Surla, and Fatorpa, offering tourists a culturally immersive experience.
