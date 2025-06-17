Left Menu

Tragic Trek: Young Trekker Plummets to Death Amidst Monsoon Chaos

A 22-year-old man named Sairaj Chavan from Navi Mumbai died after falling into a gorge while trekking to Siddhagad fort in Thane amid heavy rains. Despite rescue efforts, adverse weather conditions delayed recovery for almost 48 hours. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:15 IST
Tragic Trek: Young Trekker Plummets to Death Amidst Monsoon Chaos
trekker
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old trekker from Navi Mumbai, identified as Sairaj Chavan, tragically fell to his death while trekking to Siddhagad fort in Thane's Murbad taluka during heavy rains, according to local authorities.

The rescue team retrieved Chavan's body from a 300-foot-deep gorge nearly 48 hours after the mishap. The accident was reported around 3:30 PM Sunday when Chavan lost his footing amidst harsh weather conditions.

Despite immediate rescue efforts, dense fog and slippery terrain significantly hindered the retrieval operation. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025