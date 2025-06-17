Tragic Trek: Young Trekker Plummets to Death Amidst Monsoon Chaos

A 22-year-old trekker from Navi Mumbai, identified as Sairaj Chavan, tragically fell to his death while trekking to Siddhagad fort in Thane's Murbad taluka during heavy rains, according to local authorities.

The rescue team retrieved Chavan's body from a 300-foot-deep gorge nearly 48 hours after the mishap. The accident was reported around 3:30 PM Sunday when Chavan lost his footing amidst harsh weather conditions.

Despite immediate rescue efforts, dense fog and slippery terrain significantly hindered the retrieval operation. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.