From Racing Tracks to Movie Theaters: Hamilton's F1 Adventure

Entertainment buzz kicked off with Warner Bros Discovery's plan to split the company, claiming approval from bondholders. The separation aims to reconfigure its entertainment zones into distinct public entities.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton collaborates with Apple to bring F1 racing authenticity to cinema. Ensuring an accurate portrayal, Hamilton consulted on the thrilling race details of their upcoming film.

In legal news, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial faced a racial controversy with a juror's dismissal. Concurrently, the Supreme Court dismissed a copyright case against Ed Sheeran. On a lighter note, Arnold Schwarzenegger shares insights into preparing for a new season of 'Fubar', focusing on a challenging tango scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)