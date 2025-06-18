Pawar Duel in Baramati: A Sugar Mill Election to Remember
The election for Baramati's Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill sees a fierce contest between rival factions of the Pawar family. Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) go head-to-head, each having floated their own election panels. The election will decide the 21-member board, a vital position in the cooperative sector.
The election for the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill in Baramati is heating up as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has entered the fray, prompting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar to field its own candidates.
At a gathering in Baramati, Sharad Pawar addressed party workers and sugar mill members, warning against allurements during the campaign. The election to the mill's 21-member board is scheduled for June 22, with results on June 24.
This contest marks Ajit Pawar's return to the sugar mill election after over four decades, making this a key event in Maharashtra's cooperative sector.
