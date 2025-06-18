Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cinematic Landscapes: India's Virtual Production Frontier

UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group and Paradigm Pictures have announced a ₹3,000 crore investment in a 100-acre virtual production campus in Tamil Nadu. This cutting-edge facility will integrate AI and traditional sets, reduce costs and timelines, and minimize environmental impact. The campus will drive India to cinematic innovation prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:34 IST
Revolutionizing Cinematic Landscapes: India's Virtual Production Frontier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking development for the South Asian film industry, UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group and Paradigm Pictures have committed ₹3,000 crore to establish a 100-acre virtual production campus in Tamil Nadu. Announced during SRAM & MRAM's 30th anniversary in London, this project marks a pivotal shift in cinematic infrastructure.

The campus will house advanced LED volume stages with AI rendering engines, allowing film creators to forge immense digital landscapes swiftly and realistically. These technologies promise to slash production times by up to 25% and trim costs by nearly 30%, addressing industry demands for efficiency and innovation.

Incorporating traditional set designs alongside AI-driven virtual stages, the facility aims to harmonize physical and digital aesthetics seamlessly. Moreover, it embraces sustainability with a large solar installation and modular construction, anticipating an 80% reduction in waste and emissions compared to typical studios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025