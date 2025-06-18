Revolutionizing Cinematic Landscapes: India's Virtual Production Frontier

In a groundbreaking development for the South Asian film industry, UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group and Paradigm Pictures have committed ₹3,000 crore to establish a 100-acre virtual production campus in Tamil Nadu. Announced during SRAM & MRAM's 30th anniversary in London, this project marks a pivotal shift in cinematic infrastructure.

The campus will house advanced LED volume stages with AI rendering engines, allowing film creators to forge immense digital landscapes swiftly and realistically. These technologies promise to slash production times by up to 25% and trim costs by nearly 30%, addressing industry demands for efficiency and innovation.

Incorporating traditional set designs alongside AI-driven virtual stages, the facility aims to harmonize physical and digital aesthetics seamlessly. Moreover, it embraces sustainability with a large solar installation and modular construction, anticipating an 80% reduction in waste and emissions compared to typical studios.

(With inputs from agencies.)