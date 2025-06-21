Uttar Pradesh Celebrates International Day of Yoga with Political Leaders and Dignitaries

Uttar Pradesh marked the 11th International Day of Yoga on Saturday with numerous events that saw participation from political leaders and dignitaries across the state. The celebrations underscored the growing importance of yoga in today's stressful and lifestyle-driven world.

Notable among the attendees were Governor Anandiben Patel, who took part in events at Raj Bhavan, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who led the celebrations in Gorakhpur. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present at events in Ghaziabad and Lucknow, respectively. Each highlighted the role yoga plays in promoting both physical and mental health.

Another noteworthy participant was Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel, who joined a session at Varanasi's Assi Ghat. She reinforced the idea of incorporating yoga into daily routines for its health benefits. In Mathura, MP Hema Malini praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating yoga to international prominence. Meanwhile, in the Deoria district, a grand yoga event saw participation from local MPs, MLAs, and government officials, further exemplifying how deeply rooted yoga is becoming in everyday life across diverse communities, including madrassas.

