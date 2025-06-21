Left Menu

Unity in Motion: West Bengal Joins Global Yoga Day Celebrations

West Bengal celebrated the International Day of Yoga on Saturday with diverse participation across the state. Events were held at parks, community grounds, and iconic locations like Victoria Memorial. Despite light rain, enthusiasm was high. Governor Bose praised the global movement, urging collective participation for health and wellness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:26 IST
Celebrations for the International Day of Yoga unfolded across West Bengal on Saturday, with a tapestry of participants demonstrating asanas in public parks and community areas.

Kolkata witnessed early morning yoga sessions at prominent localities such as Rabindra Sarobar and Eco Park, drawing a broad array of citizens despite intermittent rainfall.

Governor CV Ananda Bose hosted a session at Raj Bhavan, emphasizing the significance of the global yoga movement and urging participation in the health-focused initiative. Other events spanned the state, including yoga camps in bordering areas organized by the BSF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

