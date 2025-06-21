Unity in Motion: West Bengal Joins Global Yoga Day Celebrations

Celebrations for the International Day of Yoga unfolded across West Bengal on Saturday, with a tapestry of participants demonstrating asanas in public parks and community areas.

Kolkata witnessed early morning yoga sessions at prominent localities such as Rabindra Sarobar and Eco Park, drawing a broad array of citizens despite intermittent rainfall.

Governor CV Ananda Bose hosted a session at Raj Bhavan, emphasizing the significance of the global yoga movement and urging participation in the health-focused initiative. Other events spanned the state, including yoga camps in bordering areas organized by the BSF.

(With inputs from agencies.)