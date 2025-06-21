Tragedy Strikes: Balloon Fire in Brazil Claims Eight Lives

In a tragic incident over the weekend, a hot-air balloon burst into flames and plummeted from the sky, claiming the lives of eight people in Brazil's Santa Catarina state. The country's military fire brigade confirmed the tragic occurrence, which has shocked the local community.

Footage from the local news outlet G1 depicted the harrowing moments as smoke billowed from the burning balloon before it crashed to the ground. Fortunately, thirteen of the 21 passengers aboard managed to survive the fiery descent and were promptly taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

This recent accident follows a similar event last Sunday in Sao Paulo, where a balloon crash resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. Such incidents raise concerns about the safety of hot-air ballooning, a favored pastime in Brazil's southern regions, particularly during the June festivities celebrating Catholic saints.

(With inputs from agencies.)