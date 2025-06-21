Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Balloon Fire in Brazil Claims Eight Lives

A hot-air balloon caught fire in Brazil's Santa Catarina state, resulting in eight fatalities. Thirteen others survived the incident involving a total of 21 individuals. The tragedy follows a similar accident in Sao Paulo, highlighting safety concerns in this popular regional activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:02 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Balloon Fire in Brazil Claims Eight Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident over the weekend, a hot-air balloon burst into flames and plummeted from the sky, claiming the lives of eight people in Brazil's Santa Catarina state. The country's military fire brigade confirmed the tragic occurrence, which has shocked the local community.

Footage from the local news outlet G1 depicted the harrowing moments as smoke billowed from the burning balloon before it crashed to the ground. Fortunately, thirteen of the 21 passengers aboard managed to survive the fiery descent and were promptly taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

This recent accident follows a similar event last Sunday in Sao Paulo, where a balloon crash resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. Such incidents raise concerns about the safety of hot-air ballooning, a favored pastime in Brazil's southern regions, particularly during the June festivities celebrating Catholic saints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025