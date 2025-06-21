Left Menu

Tribal Tradition Challenges: Inter-Caste Marriage Stirs Rituals in Odisha

In Odisha's Rayagada district, 40 tribal family members shaved their heads in a purification ritual following an inter-caste marriage. The ritual, including offerings to a local deity, was performed due to community norms. Authorities investigated, and both families reported completing the rituals voluntarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:53 IST
Tribal Tradition Challenges: Inter-Caste Marriage Stirs Rituals in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Odisha's Rayagada district, a purification ritual involving 40 members of a tribal family has sparked attention. This followed a girl from the community marrying outside her caste, which is traditionally taboo. Participants, including the girl's extended family, performed the ritual by shaving heads and offering sacrifices.

The incident unfolded in Baiganaguda village and was highlighted when a video of tonsured heads circulated on social media. The marriage involved members from Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste communities, prompting resentment in the village. Community norms demanded adherence, resulting in the ritual.

The local administration, led by Kashipur Block Development Officer Bijay Soe, investigated the matter, finding that both families participated without coercion. This reflects ongoing challenges regarding inter-caste relationships in traditional societies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

