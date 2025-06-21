Left Menu

Global Harmony: Yoga Unites Cultures on International Day

The 11th International Day of Yoga showcased global enthusiasm as people from New York to Tokyo celebrated 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.' Events worldwide, led by prominent figures, underscored yoga's universal appeal and its role in promoting unity and well-being across different cultures and communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:08 IST
Global Harmony: Yoga Unites Cultures on International Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 11th edition of the International Day of Yoga witnessed an unprecedented global celebration, bringing together yoga enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds under the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.'

Events were organized in iconic locations worldwide, from Times Square to Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple, demonstrating yoga's universal appeal.

Led by influential figures, the global event emphasized unity and well-being, drawing participants from the diplomatic community, local citizens, and governmental representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025