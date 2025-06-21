Global Harmony: Yoga Unites Cultures on International Day
The 11th International Day of Yoga showcased global enthusiasm as people from New York to Tokyo celebrated 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.' Events worldwide, led by prominent figures, underscored yoga's universal appeal and its role in promoting unity and well-being across different cultures and communities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:08 IST
The 11th edition of the International Day of Yoga witnessed an unprecedented global celebration, bringing together yoga enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds under the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.'
Events were organized in iconic locations worldwide, from Times Square to Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple, demonstrating yoga's universal appeal.
Led by influential figures, the global event emphasized unity and well-being, drawing participants from the diplomatic community, local citizens, and governmental representatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
