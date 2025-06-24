SOUL Festival 2025: Where Wellness Meets Barefoot Luxury

Returning to the Maldives' Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, SOUL Festival 2025 promises an unmatched wellness experience from October 9 to 13 at Soneva Fushi. This five-day retreat brings together some of the world's leading wellbeing experts in a celebration of healing, wisdom, and human connection.

Renowned global practitioners and thought leaders such as Luuk Melisse, Gabriel Olszewski, and Peigín Crowley will guide attendees through invigorating morning rituals, and offer insights on optimised health and longevity. Highlights include interactive workshops and panel discussions on topics like longevity and emotional health.

As day turns to night, guests can indulge in immersive sound journeys and social dinners under the stars, creating a luxurious yet soulful environment. Soneva Fushi, known for its barefoot luxury ethos, offers an ideal backdrop with private villas and organic island cuisine, promising a rejuvenating escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)