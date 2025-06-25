NDRF Gears Up for Amarnath Yatra with Strategic Mock Drills

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been actively preparing for any potential emergencies during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, set to begin on July 3 in Jammu and Kashmir, by conducting a comprehensive mock drill, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The drills, executed by the NDRF's 13th Battalion stationed in Udhampur, encompassed various emergency scenario demonstrations, including rescue operations and medical assistance. Seven officers and 56 jawans participated, ensuring thorough preparation and safety for the pilgrimage.

Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai has reviewed the lodgement centres, confirming that arrangements, including accommodations for 6,500 pilgrims at 26 centres, are in place. The 38-day yatra will utilize the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route, both culminating at the high-altitude holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

