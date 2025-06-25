Clash Over Bharat Mata Portrait at Kerala University Sparks Protests
Tensions erupted at Kerala University as SFI activists clashed with police over the display of a Bharat Mata portrait during a function attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The event, opposed by student groups, highlighted a broader political conflict involving cultural symbols in Kerala.
Tensions flared at Kerala University Senate campus when SFI activists clashed with police regarding the display of a Bharat Mata portrait at a private event attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The portrait, which became a flashpoint, led to heated exchanges with event organizers and authorities.
SFI, the student wing of CPI(M), along with DYFI and KSU members, demanded the portrait's removal, resulting in a scuffle with police as they attempted to enter the venue. Despite the protest and university officials' intervention, the Governor attended the function.
In his speech, Governor Arlekar, amidst protests, emphasized tolerance and unity. The incident, which reflects ongoing tensions between the state government and Raj Bhavan over cultural symbol usage, also saw demonstrators march through the city expressing their dissent.
