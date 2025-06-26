Left Menu

Denis Villeneuve to Helm New 'James Bond' Film Under Amazon's MGM

Oscar-nominated director Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the next 'James Bond' film, as announced by Amazon's MGM Studios. This will be the first Bond installment under Amazon's leadership. Villeneuve expressed excitement and commitment to respect the legacy while paving the way for new adventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 09:55 IST
Denis Villeneuve to Helm New 'James Bond' Film Under Amazon's MGM
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oscar-nominated Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the next installment of the 'James Bond' franchise, according to an announcement from Amazon's MGM Studios on Wednesday. The Canadian director is renowned for works like 'Sicario,' 'Dune,' 'Blade Runner 2049,' and 'Arrival.'

Villeneuve, who was nominated for Best Director Oscar for 'Arrival' and Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Dune,' acknowledged the responsibility in a statement, emphasizing his dedication to preserving the legacy of the character while introducing fresh narratives.

This upcoming Bond film marks the first under Amazon's MGM Studios, following their joint venture with longtime franchise custodians Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The search for a new lead actor continues following Daniel Craig's exit with 'No Time to Die.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025