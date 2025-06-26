Denis Villeneuve to Helm New 'James Bond' Film Under Amazon's MGM

Oscar-nominated Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the next installment of the 'James Bond' franchise, according to an announcement from Amazon's MGM Studios on Wednesday. The Canadian director is renowned for works like 'Sicario,' 'Dune,' 'Blade Runner 2049,' and 'Arrival.'

Villeneuve, who was nominated for Best Director Oscar for 'Arrival' and Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Dune,' acknowledged the responsibility in a statement, emphasizing his dedication to preserving the legacy of the character while introducing fresh narratives.

This upcoming Bond film marks the first under Amazon's MGM Studios, following their joint venture with longtime franchise custodians Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The search for a new lead actor continues following Daniel Craig's exit with 'No Time to Die.'

(With inputs from agencies.)