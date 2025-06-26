Denis Villeneuve to Helm New 'James Bond' Film Under Amazon's MGM
Oscar-nominated director Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the next 'James Bond' film, as announced by Amazon's MGM Studios. This will be the first Bond installment under Amazon's leadership. Villeneuve expressed excitement and commitment to respect the legacy while paving the way for new adventures.
Oscar-nominated Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the next installment of the 'James Bond' franchise, according to an announcement from Amazon's MGM Studios on Wednesday. The Canadian director is renowned for works like 'Sicario,' 'Dune,' 'Blade Runner 2049,' and 'Arrival.'
Villeneuve, who was nominated for Best Director Oscar for 'Arrival' and Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Dune,' acknowledged the responsibility in a statement, emphasizing his dedication to preserving the legacy of the character while introducing fresh narratives.
This upcoming Bond film marks the first under Amazon's MGM Studios, following their joint venture with longtime franchise custodians Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The search for a new lead actor continues following Daniel Craig's exit with 'No Time to Die.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Denis Villeneuve
- James Bond
- Amazon
- MGM
- film
- Hollywood
- franchise
- director
- cinema
- spy
ALSO READ
James Gunn Unveils New 'Wonder Woman' Film in the Works
West Bengal's Shocking Shady Film Racket Unveiled
Hollywood Giants Launch Legal Battle Against AI Innovator Midjourney
Harvey Weinstein's Hollywood Reckoning: Guilty in Retrial
Arrests and Escapes: Unraveling the Howrah Shady Film Racket Scandal