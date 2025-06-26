Naveen Patnaik's Road to Recovery After Spine Surgery

After undergoing spine surgery, BJD President Naveen Patnaik conveyed his Rath Yatra greetings to the people of Odisha from his hospital bed. In a heartfelt video message, Patnaik, the former Chief Minister of Odisha, wished the state citizens well, saying, 'My dear brothers and sisters. My namaskar. My greetings to all for the auspicious Rath Yatra. Jai Jagannath.'

Several high-profile leaders, including Congress President Mallikaarjun Kharge and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, have reached out in support of Patnaik. On the platform X, Kharge expressed his wishes, stating, 'Sending my best wishes for a quick and complete recovery to former CM Naveen Patnaik Ji. May God grant him strength and renewed health.' Stalin also shared his well wishes after consulting Dr. Rajasekar from Coimbatore, confirming that Patnaik is improving.

A group of senior leaders from the BJD, including Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo, visited Patnaik in the hospital, reporting that he is in high spirits and receiving physiotherapy. Dr. Ramakanta Panda, Patnaik's physician, informed that the surgery conducted by Dr. S Rajasekaran was successful, and Patnaik is expected to be discharged soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)