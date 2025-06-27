From Jorhat to PwC: Vicky Baruah's Resilient Journey
Vicky Baruah, originally from Jorhat, Assam, has achieved major success by securing a placement at PwC. His journey is marked by perseverance and determination, overcoming personal tragedies and leveraging hard work to achieve academic and professional excellence. His story inspires MBA students to pursue purposeful and strategic career goals.
- Country:
- India
Vicky Baruah's journey from Jorhat, Assam, to securing a placement at PwC highlights a tale of resilience and determination. Raised in a town celebrated for its vibrant culture, Vicky draws strength from his roots. He faced personal loss early in life when he lost his father and was raised by his mother, who championed his and his brother's education.
This upbringing instilled in him a drive to succeed and to make his mother proud. His achievements span titles in bodybuilding and powerlifting, and he now thrives as a Tax Associate at PwC. His transition to the corporate world was eased by supportive peers, and the role provides enriching professional growth.
Vicky's story serves as an inspiration to MBA candidates, underscoring the importance of preparation, patience, and self-belief. His advice for future job hopefuls includes starting early, mastering core concepts, thorough company research, and honing soft skills—all essential for career success.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vicky Baruah
- PwC
- MBA
- Assam
- Kaziranga University
- resilience
- placement
- education
- career
- success
ALSO READ
Global Displacement Surges: A Closer Look at the Numbers
Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks
Global Displacement Crisis: The Strain of Conflict and Underfunding
Refuge and Resilience: A Family's Journey Amidst Conflict
Andhra Pradesh Pioneers India's First Energy and Cyber Resilience Hub