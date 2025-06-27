From Jorhat to PwC: Vicky Baruah's Resilient Journey

Vicky Baruah's journey from Jorhat, Assam, to securing a placement at PwC highlights a tale of resilience and determination. Raised in a town celebrated for its vibrant culture, Vicky draws strength from his roots. He faced personal loss early in life when he lost his father and was raised by his mother, who championed his and his brother's education.

This upbringing instilled in him a drive to succeed and to make his mother proud. His achievements span titles in bodybuilding and powerlifting, and he now thrives as a Tax Associate at PwC. His transition to the corporate world was eased by supportive peers, and the role provides enriching professional growth.

Vicky's story serves as an inspiration to MBA candidates, underscoring the importance of preparation, patience, and self-belief. His advice for future job hopefuls includes starting early, mastering core concepts, thorough company research, and honing soft skills—all essential for career success.