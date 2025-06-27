Denmark's Bold Move Against Deepfake Misuse
Denmark plans to ban deepfake imagery to combat misinformation. The legislation aims to make it illegal to share digitally manipulated content that mimics personal characteristics. This move is seen as necessary to protect against the blurring of reality, and is supported by major political parties.
Denmark is poised to take significant action against the proliferation of deepfake imagery, aiming to outlaw such digital manipulations that contribute to misinformation.
With support from a wide array of parliamentary groups, the proposed legislation seeks to criminalize the sharing of deepfakes or digital imitations of personal characteristics. Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt emphasized the urgency of addressing misinformation spread and sending a strong message to tech companies.
The plan positions Denmark at the forefront of governmental efforts to tackle deepfakes, known for their potential to distort reality through highly realistic but fabricated content. While exceptions for parody and satire are noted, the proposed measures will strictly apply within Denmark, aiming for implementation by early 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
