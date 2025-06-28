Meghalaya CM Urges Youth to Embrace Entrepreneurship

Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, highlighted the youthful demographic of the northeast as a formidable asset and a significant challenge.

Speaking at the 5th Regional Catholic Youth Convention, he underscored the necessity of purpose and entrepreneurship among the region's youth, warning against complacency born of reservation guarantees.

Sangma advocated for a cultural shift towards entrepreneurship and self-reliance, emphasizing the importance of nurturing the youth to avoid turning a potential asset into a social challenge and urging them to become job creators for the region's economic growth.

