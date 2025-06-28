Meghalaya CM Urges Youth to Embrace Entrepreneurship
Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma emphasizes the northeast's young population as both an asset and a challenge. At a youth convention, he urged goal-setting and entrepreneurship, cautioning against complacency. Sangma called for a cultural shift towards self-reliance, expressing the potential for unchannelled youth to become destructive if not properly guided.
Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, highlighted the youthful demographic of the northeast as a formidable asset and a significant challenge.
Speaking at the 5th Regional Catholic Youth Convention, he underscored the necessity of purpose and entrepreneurship among the region's youth, warning against complacency born of reservation guarantees.
Sangma advocated for a cultural shift towards entrepreneurship and self-reliance, emphasizing the importance of nurturing the youth to avoid turning a potential asset into a social challenge and urging them to become job creators for the region's economic growth.
