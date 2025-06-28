Chariots Roll Again: Devotees Drive Rath Yatra Forward

Amid a surge of renewed enthusiasm, devotees resumed pulling the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath in Puri. The Rath Yatra had been temporarily halted on June 27, when Lord Balabhadra's Taladwaja chariot got stuck, blocking further progress.

Thousands of devotees, who spent the night eagerly awaiting the procession's continuation, gathered along Grand Road as the chariots set off towards Gundicha temple. Enthusiastic chants of 'Jai Jagannath' echoed through the air as the chariot pulling recommenced at 10 am following the morning rituals.

Officials reported that over 600 devotees required medical attention during the event, with conditions ranging from injuries incurred during jostling to cases of fainting due to the oppressive heat. Police ensured the safety of the estimated one million attendees with extensive security measures, including AI-enabled CCTV surveillance.