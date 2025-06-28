Left Menu

Chariots Roll Again: Devotees Drive Rath Yatra Forward

The Rath Yatra in Puri resumed after a brief halt, with chariots carrying deities advancing towards Gundicha temple. Over a million devotees participated amid tight security. More than 600 devotees received medical treatment due to injuries and weather-related issues. AI-enabled surveillance ensured smooth proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 10:55 IST
Chariots Roll Again: Devotees Drive Rath Yatra Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a surge of renewed enthusiasm, devotees resumed pulling the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath in Puri. The Rath Yatra had been temporarily halted on June 27, when Lord Balabhadra's Taladwaja chariot got stuck, blocking further progress.

Thousands of devotees, who spent the night eagerly awaiting the procession's continuation, gathered along Grand Road as the chariots set off towards Gundicha temple. Enthusiastic chants of 'Jai Jagannath' echoed through the air as the chariot pulling recommenced at 10 am following the morning rituals.

Officials reported that over 600 devotees required medical attention during the event, with conditions ranging from injuries incurred during jostling to cases of fainting due to the oppressive heat. Police ensured the safety of the estimated one million attendees with extensive security measures, including AI-enabled CCTV surveillance.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025