Tehran Streets Lined with Mourning: Iran Honors Fallen Commanders
Thousands gathered in Tehran to mourn key Revolutionary Guard figures killed in a war with Israel. The conflict, which lasted 12 days, resulted in significant casualties and damage. Iran fired over 550 missiles, and Israel targeted nuclear and military sites. A ceasefire is now in place.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Thousands of mourners filled the streets of downtown Tehran for the solemn funeral procession of top Revolutionary Guard figures, including Gen. Hossein Salami and Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, killed during the recent conflict with Israel.
The deceased were driven through the city in a poignant display of national grief, with their coffins traversing Azadi Street as part of the public farewells following the 12-day war.
The conflict, which saw Israel targeting Iran's nuclear program, led to heavy losses on both sides, with a ceasefire now holding. The war raised international concern, highlighting the ongoing tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Revolutionary Guard
- funeral
- Tehran
- Israel
- war
- ceasefire
- Hossein Salami
- missile
- Nuclear program
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Air Force Strikes in Iran
Israel's defence minister announces 'special situation' after Israeli attack on Iran, reports AP.
Israel Launches Independent Strikes on Iran, U.S. Denies Involvement
Tensions Escalate: Explosions Rock Tehran Amid Israel's Alleged Attack
Netanyahu says Israel launched a 'targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival', reports AP.