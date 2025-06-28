Prada's Kolhapuri Chappals Controversy: Fashion Meets Cultural Heritage

Italian luxury brand Prada has come under scrutiny for showcasing footwear reminiscent of traditional Kolhapuri chappals in its Spring-Summer 2026 collection without giving due credit to its Indian origins.

Following criticism from Lalit Gandhi of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Prada's Lorenzo Bertelli acknowledged the sandals' inspiration from Indian craftsmanship, emphasizing respect for cultural heritage.

There is a call from India's artisan community, backed by BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik, for Prada to collaborate with local craftsmen to rightfully recognize their invaluable heritage work and avoid commercialization without due credit.