Celebrating Empowerment: Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Concludes Spectacular Season 14
The prestigious Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide celebrated its 14th season, showcasing the dignity, style, and strength of married women globally. Held at Bahi Ajman Palace, the event featured contestants from over 50 countries, promoting transformation and empowerment. Five exemplary winners were crowned, symbolizing nature's elements and making a positive impact in their communities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:52 IST
The illustrious Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide, a beacon of empowerment for married women globally, marked the conclusion of its 14th season with flair and purpose.
Hosted at the luxurious Bahi Ajman Palace, the event drew participants from over 50 nations, celebrating transformation and individual journeys.
This grand finale crowned five exceptional winners representing elements of nature, each lauded for their authenticity, talent, and commitment to community betterment.
