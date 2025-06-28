Left Menu

Celebrating Empowerment: Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Concludes Spectacular Season 14

The prestigious Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide celebrated its 14th season, showcasing the dignity, style, and strength of married women globally. Held at Bahi Ajman Palace, the event featured contestants from over 50 countries, promoting transformation and empowerment. Five exemplary winners were crowned, symbolizing nature's elements and making a positive impact in their communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:52 IST
Celebrating Empowerment: Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Concludes Spectacular Season 14
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The illustrious Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide, a beacon of empowerment for married women globally, marked the conclusion of its 14th season with flair and purpose.

Hosted at the luxurious Bahi Ajman Palace, the event drew participants from over 50 nations, celebrating transformation and individual journeys.

This grand finale crowned five exceptional winners representing elements of nature, each lauded for their authenticity, talent, and commitment to community betterment.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025